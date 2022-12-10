ajc logo
X

Bond, Colleen

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOND (ASHE), Colleen Ashe

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Colleen Bond, age 56 on December 6, 2022 at her home in Austell, Georgia. She was a passionate and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived most of her life in Georgia and was the elder of two children by John and Betty Ashe. Colleen is survived by her husband, Anthony; daughter and husband, Katie and Jessie; stepdaughter and husband, Alisha and Josh; stepdaughter, Andrea; five grandchildren; sister, Maureen; and father, John. There will be a private celebration of life gathering on December 18, 2022 for close friends and family. Gone but not forgotten. Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brent Key’s deal with Georgia Tech: 5 years, $15 million5h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail
18h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: With Abrams aide’s Tweets, Democrats’ wake-up call goes to voicemail
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Holloway, Anthony
1h ago
Nunnally, Felicia
1h ago
Worthy, Jacqueline
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
1h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
2h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top