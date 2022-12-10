Bond, Colleen

BOND (ASHE), Colleen Ashe



With great sadness, we announce the passing of Colleen Bond, age 56 on December 6, 2022 at her home in Austell, Georgia. She was a passionate and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived most of her life in Georgia and was the elder of two children by John and Betty Ashe. Colleen is survived by her husband, Anthony; daughter and husband, Katie and Jessie; stepdaughter and husband, Alisha and Josh; stepdaughter, Andrea; five grandchildren; sister, Maureen; and father, John. There will be a private celebration of life gathering on December 18, 2022 for close friends and family. Gone but not forgotten. Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."

