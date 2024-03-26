BLONDER, Lois Semel



Lois Semel Blonder of Atlanta passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024. She was 90 years old.



Born in Washington Heights, New York, in 1933, Lois attended the University of Georgia and met her future husband, Jerry Blonder, on a blind date. They married in 1953, and briefly lived in Port Chester, New York, and outside of Miami before moving to Atlanta, where Lois graduated from Oglethorpe University. Lois and Jerry had been married for more than 52 years before Jerry passed away in 2006.



Lois was an incredibly active and dedicated member of the Atlanta Jewish community, having served on the boards of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta (where she also served as president and campaign chair of the women's division), the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Jewish Family & Career Services, the Southeast chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, the Atlanta chapter of the American Jewish Committee, the Auxiliary of the William Breman Jewish Home, Weinstein Hospice, and the United Jewish Appeal National Women's Division.



Among her many recognitions, Lois was honored in 2004 as a Community Superstar by Hillels of Georgia; was recognized as a legend in 2009 by the William Breman Jewish Home; was honored in 2014 at the International Lion of Judah Conference in New York as Atlanta's recipient of the Kipnis-Wilson/Friedland Award, which honors extraordinary women who have set a high standard for philanthropy and volunteerism; and was honored in 2018 with a Lifetime of Achievement Award from the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta.



Together with her husband, Jerry, Lois endowed the Blonder Family Department for Special Needs at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta; established Jerry's Habima Theatre, an inclusive theater company featuring actors with disabilities; and created the Blonder Family Gallery dedicated to Southern Jewish History at the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum. For many years, Lois and her family donated generously to many other important organizations via the Blonder Family Foundation.



Lois was also a lover, collector and supporter of the arts. She served on the board of the High Museum of Art and created two groups with friends, CultureLink and Gals On The Go, that provided art and travel experiences for women.



Lois was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Paul Semel; her husband of 52 years, Jerry Blonder; her sons, Michael Blonder and Scott Blonder; and her brother, Morton Semel.



Lois is survived by her children, Dale (Jeff) Dyer and Leslie (Doug) Isenberg; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Blonder; grandchildren, Kelly Dyer, Robby (Hannah) Dyer, Matt (Hanna) Dyer and Samantha Dyer, Ari Isenberg, Jake Isenberg and Jared Isenberg, Rebecca (Bryan) Varley, Paige (Rob) Kimbrel and Zack (Hannah) Blonder, Eric Estroff and Ashley Sklar; and great-grandchildren, Molly Dyer, Brooke Dyer, Drake Dyer and Harrison Kimbrel; her sister-in-law, Sandy Semel; and many nieces and nephews; and other family.



A funeral service will be held at Temple Sinai on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 3 PM. Shiva will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 and Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 6-9 PM (minyan service at 7 PM) at Park Avenue Condominiums.



Donations may be made to the Blonder Family Department for Special Needs or Jerry's Habima Theatre, both at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta; the William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum; Weinstein Hospice; or any of the many important organizations with which Lois was involved through her long and generous life. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com