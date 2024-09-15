Billips, Candace

BILLIPS (Hagood),



Candace Dee "Candy"



Beloved wife, sister, daughter, friend, and cat mom, Candy Billips vanished quietly at home on September 1, 2024, dissipating into a cloud of bats and cat fur, after a long struggle with an evil, cancer-causing spell she attributed to her envious, treacherous foes. She was 60. An Atlanta native, she grew up and lived in Decatur, before marrying Mike Billips in 1991. He survives her, alas, along with her sister, Caralee Hagood of White, GA; several nieces and nephews by marriage, and cats, Roman and Cinnamon. Daughter of Winona and Crump Hagood, she attended North Decatur United Methodist Church as a child before embarking on a spiritual and scientific journey across any number of astral planes. A graduate of Georgia State University, she worked as an administrative assistant, largely for software firms, where she was known as an effective herder of engineers. She also leaves behind a legion of friends in science-fiction fandom after participating actively in the convention scene through her 20s. In accordance with her wishes, no memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Bat Conservation International and local pet rescue organizations.



