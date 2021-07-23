BHAME, Arthalinda



Arthalinda Gill Cunningham Bhame, 88, of Atlanta, passed away July 20, 2021. Mrs. Bhame was born in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter of the late William and Ethel Cunningham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Duane Bhame. Mrs. Bhame is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Natalie Bhame; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Troy Spencer; grandchildren, Sydney, Adam and Alex Bhame, Elizabeth Davis, Haley and Madison Spencer; great-grandchildren, Penelope Spencer, Bowen Davis; and brother, Bill Cunningham.



Linda's hometown Zelienople Pennsylvania is near Pittsburgh where George Washington was almost killed by an Indian in 1753. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Pennsylvania College for Women, and her Masters in Special Education from Georgia State University. She worked as an educator for over 30 years teaching in regular and special education in both Pennsylvania and Fulton County, Georgia.



Linda and Carl were married for over 60 years. In her retirement she enjoyed genealogy, historic research, serving her church and traveling the world.



She was a member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women, and the Cherokee Chapter for Daughters of the American Revolution where she served many positions, including registrar, chaplain and regent. Linda was also a member of the Society of Descendants of Washington's Army at Valley Forge, Daughters of the Union, First Families of Western Pennsylvania, Ladies Auxiliary Sons of the American Revolution, and an honorary member of Colonial Dames of America Georgia chapter where she was applying for full membership even in her final days. It was her life's work to share her love of God and family, and patriotism for our country.



The family will receive friends Monday, July 26, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 27 at 1:30 PM at Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075. Interment services will follow at 4 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.



