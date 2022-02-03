Bendin, Edward

BENDIN, Edwin P.



Edwin P Bendin, aged 93, died on January 20th, 2022. Over the course of his life he was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend: his favorite title being Papa, one given to him by his grandchildren.



He was born on February 24th, 1928, to Bruno and Louise Bendin of Floral Park, NY. He attended Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, FL and then graduated from Sewanhaka High School. After high school he enlisted in the Army and was in the 351st Infantry, or in his words, "the fightin' 3-5-1", serving in Trieste, Italy. Upon his return, he attended Adelphi University for two years.



His original aspiration was to play short stop for the Brooklyn Dodgers, but instead he had a long career in insurance, beginning with a training class with the Royal Globe Insurance Company in 1954. He moved to Atlanta in 1955 where he met his wife, Ann Goza. They were married in July 1956 and remained devoted partners for more than 65 years. They welcomed four children in the first six years of marriage, which lightened their pockets but enriched their lives greatly.



Ed worked in insurance underwriting for almost 20 years. In 1976, he accepted a job with the John D Carswell Company in Savannah and worked as an insurance broker. Still with Carswell, the family returned to Atlanta in 1980. The company later became Palmer & Cay/Carswell. Ed handled several large accounts, among them Norfolk Southern Railway, The Florida East Coast Railway, Marta, and even some railroads in South America. Finally, he worked at Aon, a large brokerage firm. Through the years, he had enduring friendships with many colleagues, including John, Ted, Carl, Bobby, Klenke, Gary, Robby, Sharon, and Jackie. He also became close friends with many clients over the years, including Frank Stewart and David Fries. Much to his chagrin, he retired in 2011, aged 83.



Papa was quiet but he had a big personality. He was devoted to his family and was very affectionate, hugging everyone often and always. He was a wonderful and loving grandfather. He maintained the same group of friends since high school and was one of the last of his group to pass. His personality attracted strangers and turned them into friends. Through his actions and words, we were reminded often to accept people for who they are and embrace them, a notion that will persist through our family for years to come.



He loved the ocean and being at the beach. If it was too cold to swim, he would sit and read a book with his toes in the sand. His love for the sun came untethered to the common skin woes of the women in his family and he had beautiful skin. Often reminding his family that his mother always said so.



He enjoyed sports. He played tennis with his friends from the office and basketball with his sons in the driveway. Upon moving to Atlanta, he embraced the cities sports teams. He was a season ticket holder to the Falcons and a regular visitor to Turner Field to watch the Braves (AKA "the Cowards"). He was also a season ticket holder to his chair in "Samsung Cove" and watched hundreds of games with his wife, children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed the Braves run through the 2021 playoffs.



Ed loved good food and was known to indulge in sweets; everything from Jamocha Shakes to the richest chocolate torte from Rovigo, Italy. Once invited to an Afghan restaurant, he strongly refused and insisted on "Italian or steak only". He was a loyal diner at LaGrotta and became a friend to Sergio, Antonio, Christian and Juliano. He was fond of risotto, veal and fresh bread with "buttah" (he never lost his Yankee accent).



Papa was an inveterate traveler. Italy was his parents' native country and his favorite destination. He and Ann enjoyed trips spanning the globe: Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, North America. Sometimes they traveled alone and sometimes with friends and family. Many times for work but often for pleasure.



Ed was an indifferent student, but he was a lifelong learner. He read many, many books about world history, political science, and current events. He read the NY Times and the local paper until he couldn't see the small print. He watched the news all day every day, but with the volume down since he couldn't hear anything except Ann's key in the door as she returned after running errands.



Papa loved classical and opera music and listened to it at top volume. He was less enthusiastic about the music his children enjoyed, citing Led Zeppelin especially as "torture". Papa could be quite the contrarian and in true Bendin fashion, the family is considering playing "My Sharona" at his memorial service, given his especial hatred of the song.



Ed was disdainful of pretentiousness and mocked it as a trait. He had a sharp wit that entertained his family endlessly. He was easily able to mock qualities he held in low regard, but he never said anything mean about anybody. He did once refer to Ryan Klesko as a "lumbering elephant in the outfield", but that was the snidest remark he made that anyone in the family can remember.



He was kind and had a tender spot for dogs. He loved his childhood wire-haired fox terrier "Spicy". He loved our collie "Rogue" and would have done anything for another walk with his great pal "Tramp". Visiting his children, Papa would take their dogs for walks and go for miles. Even walking a pup would become a chance for Pop to travel and observe the world.



Papa was never sappy but he was sentimental. He kept a photo of his beloved dad in his desk for as long as any of us can remember. He looked up to his brother Dick and wrote him letters often. He cherished his Annie, his children, and his grandchildren.



Ed is survived by Ann, sons Timothy Bendin and Frank Bendin (Lisa) and daughter Julia Bendin (William M Wilson Jr). He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Katie Dill (Jeff), Joe, Caroline Jenison (George), Mary, Emily Salter (Reed) and Griffith; daughter-in-law Cathy Bendin; nieces Dariel Bendin and Mona Bendin; nephew Scott Bendin (Diana); sister-in-law Jane Edington; nieces Amy Darby (Cliff) and Amanda Pfister (Steve).



Besides his parents, Ed was predeceased by his eldest son Richard Paul Bendin, brother Richard J Bendin; his nephew Greg Bendin, mother-in-law Helen Cooke Goza, sister-in-law Ramona Batsford Bendin, and brother-in-law Brian Edington.



The family would like to express our gratitude to the incredible staff at the Meridian Buckhead. Special appreciation and love to Walter, Antonio, and Williford their unwavering kindness, friendship, support and sympathy to Ed, Ann and our family through the years.



The family would also like to gratefully acknowledge the caregivers who helped us through Ed's final year and especially recent months; Denise Barker, Freda Green, Shereeka Binne, Breanna Stanfield, Angela Thomas, Lou Matthews, Princess Eziyi, Pamela Johnson, Isette Panofsky, Alexandra Panofsky, Haja Townkara and Monique Shaw. We will always remember their warmth and care.



Services will be held at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe on Sunday, February 6th at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



