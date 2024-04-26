Obituaries

BATES, Terence Creighton

Age 35, of Atlanta, GA, passed April 15, 2024. Funeral Service Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

