BATES, Terence Creighton
Age 35, of Atlanta, GA, passed April 15, 2024. Funeral Service Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
