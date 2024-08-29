BARARD, Gary Jude



Mr. Gary Jude Barard of SW Atlanta, passed away on August 14, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Instate 9:00 AM. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 9:30 AM on the day of service. Public Viewing will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





