Barard, Gary

1 hour ago

BARARD, Gary Jude

Mr. Gary Jude Barard of SW Atlanta, passed away on August 14, 2024. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Instate 9:00 AM. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 9:30 AM on the day of service. Public Viewing will be held Thursday from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.




