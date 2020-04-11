Cause of death for rapper Chynna revealed

“Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken,” her management team at True Panther said on Instagram. “All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel.”

Rogers was signed to Ford Models at age 14 after being discovered at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, according to a Pitchfork profile. She also reached out to A$AP Yams, founder of A$AP Mob, while still in high school. The two became friends, and she credited the late rapper with encouraging her to pursue music.

Chynna had viral success in 2013 with her single “Selfie.” She also released three EPs: 2015’s “I'm not Here. This isn’t happening,” 2016’s “music 2 die 2” and 2019’s “In case I die first.” She openly discussed her struggles with opiate addiction in her music and in interviews.

"Demons dancing on me like I've been feening/Hard to believe I've been 90 days clean," she rapped on a song on "Ninety," her 2016 mixtape released three months after being sober.

A year after she left rehab, her mother died, but Rogers told Pitchfork in 2018 she wouldn't let that derail her sobriety.

A$AP MOB, Kehlani and others mourned the rapper’s death on Twitter.