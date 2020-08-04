Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather

Debris covers the sidewalk in Southport, N.C. as hurricane Isaias moved through North Carolina early Tuesday. (WECT-TV via AP) Credit: WECT_TV Credit: WECT_TV

About 80 miles north of Ocean Isle Beach, about 30 people were displaced due to a fire at a condominium complex in Surf City, news outlets reported. It is not clear if the fires were connected to the storm. No injuries have been reported.

Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Coastal shops and restaurants closed early, power began to flicker at oceanfront hotels and even the most adventurous of beachgoers abandoned the sand Monday night as Isaias reached hurricane strength before hitting the coast. The National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots.

Michael Bledsoe sells sandbags as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

“All those rains could produce flash flooding across portions of the eastern Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast U.S.,” said Daniel Brown, senior hurricane specialist. A tropical storm warning extended all the way up to Maine, where flash flooding was possible in some areas on Wednesday.

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) was upgraded again from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Monday evening. Early Tuesday the storm, downgraded again, was centered about 25 miles northwest of Greenville, North Carolina. It was moving quickly north northeast over eastern North Carolina at 26 mph and this general motion accompanied by an increase in forward speed is expected through Tuesday.

A pair of surfers paddle out as incoming waves break at the end of the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier on Monday morning in Jacksonville, Fla., in waves generated by Isaias. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP] Credit: Bob Self Credit: Bob Self

The center was moving over southeastern Virginia before daybreak, on a path to remain near or along the coast of mid-Atlantic states and continue across the northeastern United States later into the evening. Strong winds and heavy rainfall were expected to spread northward along the mid-Atlantic coast Tuesday morning.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend, providing some welcome relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate mask-wearing evacuees in storm shelters.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ordered swimmers out of the water to avoid rough surf and strong rip currents. By nightfall, power began to flicker at beachfront hotels as Isaias crossed the last bit of warm water on its path toward the U.S. mainland.

Dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias pushes toward the Mid-Atlantic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Still, on this part of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts that has been affected to varying degrees by seven tropical storms or hurricanes since 2014, residents weren't panicking.

“It’s just going to be a lot of wind and high tide,” said Mike Fuller, who has lived along the coast for more than a decade.

As the storm neared the shore, a gauge on a pier in Myrtle Beach recorded its third highest water level since it was set up in 1976. Only Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016 pushed more salt water inland.

Terry Crabtree finishes boarding up the entrance to Downeast Marine in Otway, N.C. as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Julia Wall Credit: Julia Wall

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged those evacuating to turn to shelters as a last resort, citing coronavirus risks and the need to operate shelters at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing.

“Whether it’s labeled a tropical storm or a hurricane, you should take this storm seriously, and make sure your family is ready,” Cooper said.

Ferry operators wrapped up evacuations from Ocracoke Island in North Carolina's Outer Banks on Monday, moving more than 3,500 people and 1,700 vehicles off the island over four days. Island officials were taking no chances after taking a beating less than a year ago from Hurricane Dorian. Evacuation orders also have been issued for Hatteras Island north of Ocracoke.

Isaias’ passage near Florida over the weekend was particularly unwelcome to authorities already dealing with surging coronavirus caseloads, forcing them to close outdoor virus testing sights, as well as beaches and parks. Officials lashed signs to palm trees so they wouldn’t blow away. About 150 people had to keep masks on while sheltering in Palm Beach County.