ajc logo
X

Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

Caption
R. Kelly was reportedly attacked by another inmate at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

National & World News
By TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial returned to the witness stand Thursday, weeping when a prosecutor asked her to read out loud from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together in 2010.

Jerhonda Pace, who had remained stoic during nearly two days on the witness stand, read how Kelly cursed at her and slapped her three times, telling her, “It's not going to be an open fist next time.” She wrote that he choked her and sexually assaulted her before she “became fed up with him” and left.

The witness, who is pregnant and only a few days from her due date, asked for a break so she could compose herself.

ExploreWhat to know and expect from R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial

Pace resumed her testimony in Brooklyn federal court a day after telling jurors she was a 16-year-old virgin and a member of Kelly's fan club when he invited her to his mansion in 2010. While there, she said, she was told to follow "Rob's rules" — edicts restricting how she could dress, who she could speak with and when she could use the bathroom.

In this courtroom sketch, Jerhonda Pace testifies against R&B star R. Kelly during the singer's sex abuse trial Wednesday in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Caption
In this courtroom sketch, Jerhonda Pace testifies against R&B star R. Kelly during the singer's sex abuse trial Wednesday in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

She said Kelly — born Robert Sylvester Kelly — sometimes demanded she wear pigtails and "dress like a Girl Scout" during sexual encounters that Kelly often videotaped.

On cross examination, defense attorney Deveraux Cannick sought to show Pace hid her true motivations regarding Kelly and deceived him by lying about her age.

“You were in fact stalking him, right?” Cannick asked.

ExploreJury of 7 men, 5 women hearing R. Kelly sex trafficking case

“That is not right,” she responded.

Pace had testified earlier that she told Kelly she was 19 when they met but had informed him she was only 16 by the time he sexually abused her.

In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom, defendant R. Kelly, top left, listens as Jerhonda Pace, far left, testifies against the R&B star during the singer's sex abuse trial in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Caption
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom, defendant R. Kelly, top left, listens as Jerhonda Pace, far left, testifies against the R&B star during the singer's sex abuse trial in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Credit: Elizabeth Williams

Cannick confronted her with a lawsuit settlement she signed indicating she agreed she never revealed to Kelly that she was a minor. She said it was in exchange for hush money.

The questioning fit a theme that defense lawyers have repeatedly pushed early in the trial: Kelly was victimized by groupies who hounded him at shows and afterward, only to turn against him years later when public sentiment shifted against him, they allege.

To bolster their claims against Kelly, prosecutors showed jurors screenshots from Pace’s phone showing several communications with Kelly in January 2010, including a text from him reading, “Please call.” There was also a photo of her with “Rob” tattooed to her chest. She said she’s since “covered it up with a black heart.”

Pace, the trial's first witness, was among multiple female accusers — mostly referred to in court as “Jane Does” — expected to testify at a trial scheduled to last several weeks. Other likely witnesses include cooperating former associates who have never spoken publicly before about their experiences with Kelly.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual abuse without their consent unless they have shared their identities publicly. Pace has appeared in a documentary and participated in media interviews.

Kelly, 54, has denied accusations that he preyed on Pace and other victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

The testimony comes more than a decade after Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago. The reprieve allowed his music career to continue until the #MeToo era caught up with him, emboldening alleged victims to come forward.

The women’s stories got wide exposure with the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” The series explored how an entourage of supporters protected Kelly and silenced his victims for decades, foreshadowing the federal racketeering conspiracy case that landed Kelly in jail in 2019.

In Other News
1
Ex-Arizona state senator accused of molestation indicted
2
Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill
3
Three senators test positive for COVID in breakthrough cases
4
Police: 3 Albuquerque officers shot responding to robbery
5
Cabrera stuck at 499; Angels rally to beat Tigers 13-10
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top