Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

caption arrowCaption
US Reports More Than , 1 Million New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Amid Omicron Surge.According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Jan. 3.Delayed reporting due to the holiday weekend may have contributed to the record single-day tally.Still, the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows America currently has the highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases worldwide.As of Jan. 3, that seven-day average is 480,273.The Department of Health and Human Services reports about 98,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. .For the week ending Jan. 3, there was an average of 1,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths. .Omicron continues to be the dominant COVID-19 strain at this time, though it is thought to cause less severe infections.While some studies suggest our current vaccines aren't as effective against Omicron, three doses appear to increase protection

Health
By LAURA UNGAR, Associated Press
47 minutes ago

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.

People might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, but the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota.

ExploreNew COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

And the vaccines are still doing their job on that front, particularly for people who've gotten boosters.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine still offer strong protection against serious illness from omicron. While those initial doses aren’t very good at blocking omicron infection, boosters — particularly with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — rev up levels of the antibodies to help fend off infection.

Omicron appears to replicate much more efficiently than previous variants. And if infected people have high virus loads, there's a greater likelihood they'll pass it on to others, especially the unvaccinated. Vaccinated people who get the virus are more likely to have mild symptoms, if any, since the shots trigger multiple defenses in your immune system, making it much more difficult for omicron to slip past them all.

Advice for staying safe hasn't changed. Doctors say to wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and get vaccinated and boosted. Even though the shots won’t always keep you from catching the virus, they'll make it much more likely you stay alive and out of the hospital.

ExploreFirst COVID-19 shot recipient in US now a vaccine activist

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

Can your pet get COVID-19?

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Are you our next Success Story?
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Rural communities left hurting without a hospital, ambulance or doctors nearby
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top