The Chicks say Lady A lawsuit is ‘very awkward and uncomfortable'

Country trio The Chicks don’t think the lawsuit between country band Lady A and Seattle blues singer is the best look.
As part of the promotion for their first studio album in 14 years, The Chicks appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
Cohen asked Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire for their thoughts on Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, dropping the Antebellum from their name amid the national protests against racism and police brutality.
“I think it was good,” Maines said. ”It was news to us that I guess they had gotten that trademark, what, six years ago or something. I wasn’t up to speed on what they were doing. I think it was the right move. I think it’s been very awkward and uncomfortable to have this whole lawsuit, and it’s kind of going against the point of changing their name. Unfortunate.”
After meeting in a video call with singer Lady A, whose real name is Anita White, on June 15, the band, which members include Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood filed a lawsuit against the singer.
The band filed the suit in “attempt to enforce purported trademarks rights in a mark that [the band Lady A has] held for more than a decade.”
As far as anyone upset about The Chicks changing their name from Dixie Chicks.
“We don’t really care,” Maguire said.
