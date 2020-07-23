The Chicks say Lady A lawsuit is ‘very awkward and uncomfortable'

After meeting in a video call with singer Lady A, whose real name is Anita White, on June 15, the band, which members include Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood filed a lawsuit against the singer.

RELATED: ‘Authentic conversations were had:’ Country band Lady A meets with blues singer Lady A

The band filed the suit in “attempt to enforce purported trademarks rights in a mark that [the band Lady A has] held for more than a decade.”

RELATED: Band Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, sues singer Lady A

As far as anyone upset about The Chicks changing their name from Dixie Chicks.

“We don’t really care,” Maguire said.

Watch the segment from “WWHL” below.