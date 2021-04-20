Ted Nugent, who once dismissed COVID-19, sickened by virus

"I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. “I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days," adding: "So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

Explore Luther Vandross Google Doodle created by Atlanta artist

In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t get the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”