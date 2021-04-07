Target to spend more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses

More than 20 companies, including Sephora, Gap and Macy’s, have signed on to a nationwide campaign called 15 Percent Pledge, which aims to have companies commit to at least 15% of their products on their shelves to Black-owned businesses — in line with the U.S. Black population. Target’s commitment is unaffiliated with that campaign.

Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, started 15 Percent Pledge as a nonprofit advocacy group last year. She said in an interview with The Associated Press this week that the biggest problem for Black-opened businesses is lack of access. James says her group is building a database of Black-owned businesses that helps retailers and brands connect with Black entrepreneurs.

Target’s announcement comes as the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death, is underway in Minneapolis.

“We have a rich history of working with diverse businesses, but there’s more we can do to spark change across the retail industry, support the Black community and ensure Black guests feel welcomed and represented when they shop at Target,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, in a prepared statement.