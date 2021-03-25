Southern states brace for large tornadoes, flooding

Forecasters say they expect severe flooding and a tornado outbreak across the South.
Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for miles, The national Storm Prediction Center warned Thursday.
The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana also are at risk, and more storms are possible in Georgia and Kentucky.
The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.
The environment as the storms move in will be “very favorable for long-track strong tornadoes,” the Storm Prediction Center said in its latest briefing.
A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.
Up to 4 inches of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.