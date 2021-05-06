Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured

Students were evacuated to a nearby high school, and parents lined up to be reunited with their children.

“I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today's tragic events. Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident." - Gov. Brad Little

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Rigby Middle School has about 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

The attack appears to be Idaho’s second school shooting. In 1999, a student at a high school in Notus fired a shotgun several times. No one was struck by the bullets, but one student was injured by ricocheting debris from the first shell.