Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree turns on, with coronavirus rules

In the days following the lighting until the early part of January, those wishing to take a look at the tree will have to follow a host of rules.

People look from the windows of 30 Rockefeller Center as more than 50,000 lights on the 75-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree are illuminated. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

The plaza where the tree is located will be closed to the public; instead, there will be specific tree-viewing zones on the midtown Manhattan blocks on either side.

Visitors will join a virtual line and can get text messages to let them know when it’s their turn. At that point, they will be directed to specific pods, each of which can hold four people, to look at the tree. There will be a five-minute limit to tree-viewing.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display through early January and will also will be livestreamed each day from 8 a.m. to midnight at rockefellercenter.com. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer) Credit: Diane Bondareff Credit: Diane Bondareff

Of course, everyone will have to wear masks and maintain social distance. Entrance to the skating rink and retail will be separate.

The restricted approach is a necessary one, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. “It will be limited, the number of people that can get close. This is what we got to do to protect everyone.”

Workers at Rockefeller Center first put up a tree in 1931. It became an annual tradition starting in 1933. This year’s tree came from Oneonta, in central New York.