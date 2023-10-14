Photos: Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse moves across western U.S.

It was a spectacular show for some parts of the western United States as the moon moved into place and the ring formed.

There were hoots, hollers and yelps for those with an unfettered view in Albuquerque, where the celestial event coincided with an international balloon fiesta that typically draws tens of thousands of spectators and hundreds of hot air balloon pilots from around the world.

They got a double treat, with balloons lifting off during a mass ascension shortly after dawn and then the eclipse a couple hours later. Organizers had 80,000 pairs of view glasses on hand for the massive crowd and some pilots used their propane burners to shoot flames upward in unison as the spectacle unfolded.

Viewing all depends on clear skies — part of the U.S. path could see clouds. NASA and other groups livestreamed it.

1 / 16 APD Detective Sanchez takes a photo of the eclipse during Austin City Limits weekend two day five at Zilker Park Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

