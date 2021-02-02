Navy drops rape charges against SEAL pulled from Iraq

Under the agreement accepted by the military court at Navy Base San Diego, Special Warfare Operator First Class Adel A. Enayat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery and assault for biting her face and grabbing her neck during what his lawyer described as rough, consensual sex. He will serve up to 90 days in the brig.

Enayat also admitted to drinking at the party at a remote air base in Iraq in violation of Navy rules barring deployed troops from consuming alcohol, though he was never charged for that.