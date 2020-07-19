Louisiana Dollar General workers lock in man wanted in killing

Broussard, a registered sex offender, is accused of killing Kyla Hidalgo, 17, and Kaleb Charlton, 18; wounding the girl's mother, Catherine Hidalgo, 40; and kidnapping the woman's 14-year-old daughter early Wednesday morning in the Calcasieu Parish town of Westlake.

The 14-year-old was found shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday in Ragley and her mother's stolen car was found the same day in woods in the Ragley area, KPLC-TV reported.

Scores of officers from three sheriff's offices, state police and the FBI swept the area, hunting for Broussard, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said during a news conference Thursday with Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford.

Mancuso commended Salter's and Cook's bravery, adding, "we were so close we got there within seconds and were able to apprehend him without any incidents."

Mancuso said a second person was arrested but did not give details.