ajc logo
X

Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial over federal child pornography charges. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Caption
Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial over federal child pornography charges. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Credit: Danny Johnston

Credit: Danny Johnston

National & World News
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday in former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial over federal child pornography charges.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

ExploreNo phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial

A federal Homeland Security agent in May testified that pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded in May 2019 by a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty in the case, and his attorneys have said they plan to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.”

TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

Duggar’s trial begins as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, is running in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House. The primary election for the open seat is Dec. 14.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold records
6m ago
Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts
10m ago
New lead testing method could reveal higher levels in water
12m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top