Hurricane Epsilon weakens, expected to move east of Bermuda

Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend. But large ocean swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days, the hurricane center warned.

Earlier in the week, Epsilon had gained 50 mph in wind speed in 24 hours to become a major hurricane Wednesday. That officially qualified it as a rapidly intensifying storm. It was the seventh storm this season to power up so quickly, reaching Category 3 status at one point.

During the last few decades, meteorologists have been increasingly worried about storms that blow up from nothing to a whopper, such as Epsilon. Forecasters created an official threshold for this dangerous rapid intensification — a storm gaining 35 mph in wind speed in 24 hours.

This year’s season has had so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.