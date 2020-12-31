Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

The storm produced what Grams said was a likely a brief tornado in Corsicana, Texas, about 50 miles south of Dallas shortly before noon Wednesday.

More than a dozen mobile homes were damaged in Corsicana, Navarro County officials said in a social media statement, but no injuries were reported. Two other homes were damaged by fallen trees.

Grams said any tornadoes would likely be classified as EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph, or below, compared to violent tornadoes which he said are those rated EF4 and above with wind speeds of 166 mph and higher.

In Oklahoma, the state Department of Transportation reported wet and slushy roads on Interstate 40 in the central part of the state on Wednesday, and extending along I-44 to Tulsa. The state said salt and sand was being applied to make roadways less slick.

The city of Odessa, Texas, in the Permian Basic oil patch opened a winter weather shelter that would be available through Friday. Federal guidelines for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be enforced at the shelter, the city said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday placed several state agencies on standby ahead of the storm. Meanwhile, another storm system dropped heavy snow across the Upper Midwest and led to winter storm warnings for parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.