Former drug dealer known as ‘White Boy Rick’ sues Detroit police for $100M

Richard Wershe Jr., center, a former FBI and Detroit police informant known as "White Boy Rick," attends a news conference with friends and family at the Penobscot Building, in Detroit, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to announce he has filed a lawsuit accusing former FBI agents, ex-Detroit police officers and a former federal prosecutor of child abuse in connection with his time as an informant when he was a teen. Wershe spent 32 years in prison after a drug trafficking arrest at 17 years old in 1987.
Credit: David Guralnick

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Richard Wershe Jr. served roughly 30 years in prison before his release in 2017

A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” filed a lawsuit this week seeking $100 million, claiming he was coerced into assisting police while just a helpless teenager.

Richard Wershe Jr., 52, served roughly 30 years in prison in Michigan before his release in 2017, followed by a few more years in a Florida prison for an unrelated crime.

Wershe’s lawsuit in federal court in Detroit alleges that his troubles in the 1980s were related to the pressures of pleasing local police and federal agents who used him as an informant, repeatedly sent him into drug dens and abandoned him when he got in legal trouble.

ExploreFBI agent alleges Suge Knight ordered 1997 killing of Notorious B.I.G.

“The justice system hasn’t been fair to me over the last 33 years,” Wershe said. “This needed to be done. The truth absolutely needed to be told. ... Everything that we say will be backed up by documents and FBI agents.”

Wershe’s life was the basis of the 2018 film “White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Richie Merritt. The title referred to Wershe’s nickname in his younger days, a nickname he dislikes.

Richard Wershe Jr., center, a former FBI and Detroit police informant known as "White Boy Rick," speaks at a news conference with friends and family at the Penobscot Building, in Detroit, Tuesday, to announce he has filed a lawsuit accusing former FBI agents, ex-Detroit police officers and a former federal prosecutor of child abuse in connection with his time as an informant when he was a teen.
Credit: David Guralnick

His attorney, Nabih Ayad, acknowledged that Detroit and others named in the lawsuit will likely argue that Wershe’s constitutional claims are too old to bring to court.

“This is a unique case. ... Our Constitution, our justice system, and God-given right to all humanity calls on this court to finally bring justice to a man whose life has been taken from him at the tender age of 14 all the way up to 51 years of age,” the lawsuit states.

Detroit police spokesman Rudy Harper declined to comment, saying the department hasn’t seen the lawsuit.

