Florida reverses itself, will allow rainbow bridge lighting

“The bottom line is, (the rainbow) lights will be back" on the Acosta, Fenske told the paper.

The state transportation department said on Tuesday that its original decision to shut off the rainbow lights was not motivated by anti-gay animus but because the display violated regulations. It said the Jacksonville authority's permit for lighting the Acosta requires it to maintain a certain color scheme unless it receives state permission for a temporary change.

DeSantis, a Republican, was criticized last week when, on the first day of Pride Month, he signed a law banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports.

The state had earlier rejected Sarasota’s request to light its John Ringling Causeway Bridge with rainbow lights this month despite also permitting other displays there. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a Wednesday email from The Associated Press asking whether that display will also now be allowed.

According to the state's bridge lighting policy, the transportation department can reject any temporary color scheme it deems offensive or not in the public’s best interest. It also says special lighting displays should be limited to federal or state holidays or celebrations and “events of broad community interest and significance approved by local governments.” Fenske said those policies will be reviewed.

The Acosta Bridge was illuminated Tuesday with blue lights in downtown Jacksonville. Florida doused the rainbow lights temporarily decorating the bridge to celebrate gay rights, saying the decision was not motivated by animus but because the display violated regulations. The lights were scheduled to be back to rainbow colors Wednesday night. (Paul Runnestrand/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Credit: Paul Runnestrand Credit: Paul Runnestrand

The Times-Union reported the Acosta is frequently lit in different color schemes. Last month, it was lit in teal to honor the Jaguars for drafting star quarterback Trevor Lawrence; green for mental health month; blue and green to raise awareness of neurofibromatoses, a neurological disorder that causes tumors; light blue for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the fatal condition commonly called Lou Gehrig’s disease; purple for lupus awareness; and red, white and blue for Memorial Day.