Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

After Jaime’s body was found, a teacher noticed blood on Hernandez and notified police. It was discovered that Hernandez had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online. He had made a list of people he wanted to slay, including Jaime. He was found guilty in 2008 of first-degree murder after a jury rejected his insanity plea.

Jorge Gough, Jaime’s father, told the Miami Herald that he was “shocked” to learn of Hernandez’s death.

Regional coverage <ExpandableTextMessage data-heading="Regional coverage">At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.</ExpandableTextMessage>

“I was not expecting this at all,” Gough said. He said he and his wife still talk about their son, who would now be 31, but “not in a sad way.” His son was a straight-A student who played the violin.

“We miss him, and the big question is: What would he be today?” he said.

Hernandez had planned to kill two friends, but Andre Martin got leery when Hernandez tried to lure him and Gough into the stall. The bell rang, and the three went to class. The next day, Hernandez killed Gough.

Martin is now a Miami-Dade County police detective. He told the Herald he had mixed feelings about Hernandez’s death.

“My continued condolences for Jaime Gough’s parents and the entire Gough family,” Martin said. “And the Hernandez family — they were not the ones who committed a crime and they did lose a family member.”