Fate of Abraham Lincoln statues under review in Chicago, honestly

No decision has been made whether any of the 41 statues and other commemorative markers of presidents Lincoln, Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley, and others will be taken down. But in a city where Lincoln Park and Grant Park attract visitors from around the world and in a state that the license plates read the “Land of Lincoln,” the review adds a new wrinkle into the national conversation about honoring historical figures tied to slavery, oppression or subjugation.

“This project is a powerful opportunity for us to come together as a city to assess the many monuments and memorials across our neighborhoods and communities — to face our history and what and how we memorialize that history,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “Given the past year and in particular the past summer that made clear history isn’t past, it is essential that residents are a part of this conversation.”