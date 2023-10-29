Doctors, pharmacies sued by singer Aaron Carter’s son over drowning death

The “I Want Candy” crooner died in the bathtub of his California home the morning of Nov. 5, 2022. His housekeeper found him fully submerged in water and immediately phoned 911.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner later listed his cause of death as drowning under the effects of Xanax and inhaling difluoroethane.

According to Prince’s lawsuit — filed by his mother and Carter’s fiancee, Melanie Martin — doctors prescribed the singer hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam with no medical justification. They were also aware of Carter’s “mental health and psychiatric condition,” but still opted to write him the prescriptions, TMZ reported. What’s more, Walgreens, one of several defendants named in the suit, should have taken issue with giving Carter opioids when considering the quantities and his past struggles with addiction.

Carter was open about his issues. He previously admitted his sister Leslie, who died from an overdose in 2012, introduced him to huffing — the practice of inhaling fumes from household items. “Started when I was about 16,” he said on an episode of “The Doctors.” Carter also revealed that after his stint on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009, he started going to office supply stores to purchase inhalants, “buying it with cash so it wouldn’t be reported on receipts or anything like that, so no one could trace me.”

“I was huffing because I was really (expletive) stupid and sad, but this is really no excuse,” he added. “I was huffing because I’m a drug addict.”

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, shot to fame at just 9 years old, following the release of his self-titled debut album in 1997. His follow-up album, 2000′s “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” sold over 3 million copies in the U.S.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.