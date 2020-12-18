Detroit sheriff Benny Napoleon succumbs to coronavirus

I am shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our city’s greatest public servants and native sons, @BennyNapoleon. pic.twitter.com/dxb9zR1VJV — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) December 18, 2020

Napoleon was appointed Wayne County Sheriff after the position became vacant in 2009.

@BennyNapoleon was truly a gentleman in every sense of the word. I am saddened by the loss of a man who spent most of his life serving others as a “Peace Officer” and leader in the law enforcement community. I am grateful to have been his friend. — Mark Hackel (@MarkHackel) December 18, 2020

He was elected to remain in the position in 2012 and was re-elected every four years since, most recently in 2020.

He spent most of his career at the Detroit Police Department, starting in 1975 and worked his way up to police chief, assuming the position in 1998.

This really hurts. Wayne County Sheriff and former #Detroit Police Chief #BennyNapoleon was one of the greats in public service. Kind, dedicated, and committed to a better Wayne County. I met him years ago during the Detroit fireworks. Sweet guy. We need more leaders like him... pic.twitter.com/tg6rQ9uBoZ — Dave Kinchen🇺🇸 (@DaveKinchenUSA) December 18, 2020

He retired from DPD in 2001 and became Wayne County assistant executive in 2004.

What a Life. What a Legacy. What a Leader. May you Rest In Peace 🙏🏽❤️ You will be so missed😢💔#BennyNapoleon @waynecountysheriff #Michigan #Detroit #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/GswtsO9IpJ — Andrea Isom (@AndreaIsomWXYZ) December 18, 2020

Napoleon announced he was positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 19. He had taken a test on Nov. 13 and tested negative, but then took another test on Nov. 17.

🙏🏾 We would like to extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends of #bennynapoleon



A Detroit treasure, leader and servant. Job well done sir 🤎 pic.twitter.com/wqK0Th8SEL — The Refinement Group (@Teamrefine) December 18, 2020

The next day, his symptoms had progressed and he was admitted to the hospital.

I’m heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken Sheriff Benny Napoleon. I will always remember his dedication to serving others and love of his community. I enjoyed working with him and was proud to call him my good friend. Colleen and I are thinking of his family. pic.twitter.com/iXSh0s4X6K — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) December 18, 2020

Doctors placed Napoleon on a ventilator on Nov. 27.

The vaccine came too late for justice warrior and public servant @BennyNapoleon. Deepest condolences. #RestinPower pic.twitter.com/AWQWjvJ7VY — David Coulter (@davidwcoulter) December 18, 2020

“I always enjoyed spending time with Benny,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. “We worked together closely on law enforcement matters to protect the families and neighborhoods of Wayne County. Through those challenging times, Benny’s smile always brightened our days.”