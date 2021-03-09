Dallas officer charged in murder-for-hire plot stayed on job despite investigation

Bryan Riser, a Dallas police officer, has been arrested on two counts of capital murder, more than a year and a half after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer’s instruction in 2017. Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

During the September 2017 court hearing, the detective also said that Saenz lived with Riser’s father and that before her death she had been a witness in another murder case.

The testimony, which was first reported by the Dallas Morning News, came during a detention hearing in a federal drug case against Riser’s father, Byron Riser. Shook previously said Saenz lived with Byron Riser at one point.

The elder Riser pleaded guilty in 2018 to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in prison. He’s currently at a residential re-entry center in Texas on community supervision, Shook said.