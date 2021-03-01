State trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody

The video shows troopers choking and beating the man, repeatedly jolting him with stun guns and dragging him facedown across the pavement during an arrest for an unspecified traffic violation, the attorney told the AP.

»NEW: Officer faces manslaughter charge after Black man shot 3 times in the back

However, authorities initially explained that Greene had crashed his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana. But that version of events was disproven after Greene’s family released graphic photographs last September that showed deep bruises and lacerations to the man’s face, and other photos showing his car with little damage.

»LAST WEEK: Video shows Baton Rouge officer with arm around Black teen’s neck

The agency has faced mounting pressure to release body camera footage and other records related to the case but has refused to do so, citing the ongoing internal investigation.

Before now, the department has only publicly said that Greene died “after resisting arrest and a struggle with troopers.”

York, who turned off his body camera on his way to the scene, is seen on other body cam footage yanking Greene’s shackles and repeatedly using profanity toward Greene before he died.

“You’re gonna lay on your f------ belly like I told you!” the trooper says at one point, according to the police records.

»THIS WEEK: Charge dropped against Black man arrested during Texas snowstorm

York was suspended following an internal investigation that also led to the termination of another trooper, Chris Hollingsworth, who died in a single-car crash after learning he had been fired over his role in the incident.

Last year, The Associated Press published a 27-second audio clip from Hollingsworth’s body camera in which he can be heard telling a colleague, “I beat the ever-living f--- out of” Greene before he “all of a sudden he just went limp.”

»MORE: Lawsuit claims man died after police kneeled on his neck for 5 minutes

“It is now undisputed that Trooper York participated in the brutal assault that took Ronald Greene’s life,” said Mark Maguire, a Philadelphia civil rights attorney who represents Greene’s family. “This suspension is a start, but it does not come close to the full transparency and accountability the family continues to seek.”

Col. Lamar Davis, who took over as State Police superintendent last year, wrote York that his suspension had been decided by his predecessor, Kevin Reeves, adding he “would have imposed more severe discipline” had it been up to him. Reeves made the decision during his last week in office, before stepping down amid a series of scandals, but York was not notified of the reasons for his suspension until Dec. 29.

»AJC IN DEPTH: Police unions brace for fight as calls grow to ‘defund’ law enforcement

York’s attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

York told investigators he turned his own body-worn camera off because it was beeping loudly and that his “mind was on other things” after arriving at the scene.

“I didn’t think about it,” he said.

»MORE: Texas officers involved in 2019 custody death received gift cards

The trooper who initially chased Greene, Dakota DeMoss, was recently arrested in connection with a separate police pursuit last year in which he and two other troopers allegedly used excessive force while handcuffing a motorist. Those charges followed a monthslong internal investigation into use-of-force incidents involving troopers in the northern part of the state.

It’s not clear whether DeMoss has been disciplined in Greene’s arrest.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.