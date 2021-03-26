Carrie Underwood’s faith shines through on hymns

“It’s such a great time to just really slow down and be super intentional about what I’m doing," Underwood said. “It’s not about the bigger, better thing. It’s about the smaller thing, the thing that’s inside of me."

“I'm lucky enough that I feel like I've been making spiritual music along the way in my career." - Carrie Underwood

Among classic hymns including “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace,” Underwood also sought to bring a fresh sound, such as the acoustic rock-inspired “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus” that features a duet from Bear Rinehart from NEEDTOBREATHE. Gospel icon CeCe Winans joins Underwood on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with vocal runs that soar to the heavens.

Underwood also wanted to record "Softly and Tenderly," a hymn that brought her and the crowd to tears when she sang it at the Country Music Association Awards show in 2017 during the in memoriam segment that also honored victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival. The performance was so emotional that even Underwood struggled to finish singing.

“In that moment that I sang that song, I feel like it provided such a peace in the room, and it allowed everybody to be emotional and to be stirred inside themselves,” Underwood said.

Underwood will perform the new album during a livestream event from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Easter Sunday via her Facebook page. Donations raised during the event will benefit Save the Children.