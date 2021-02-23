X

Biden will visit storm-ravaged Texas later this week

Biden Admin Announces PPP Reform to Better Help Small Businesses .The changes, intended to help "minority-owned and mom and pop businesses," were announced on Feb. 22.Starting Feb. 24, only businesses with less than 20 employees will be able to apply for funding within a two-week period.Bigger businesses will not be allowed to apply during that time.The first week of March will also see some changes in eligibility rules.Independent contractors, sole proprietors and the self-employed will now qualify for more money. .The program will also be opened up to people who were previously excluded, .such as some non-citizen residents, small business owners with non-fraud related felonies and those who are delinquent on their student loans.While the Paycheck Protection Program has delivered urgent relief to many businesses across the country, the initial round of PPP last year left too many minority-owned and mom and pop businesses out while larger, well connected businesses got funds quickly, Biden administration official, via CNN

National & World News | Updated 38 minutes ago
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday as state begins its recovery from devastating winter storm

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday as the state begins its recovery from a devastating winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses across the state and left many without power or clean water for days.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden and his wife, Jill, will travel to Houston on Friday. While there, he'll meet with local leaders to discuss the ongoing recovery from last week's winter storm, and will visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.

Volunteer Vincent Cross grabs a case of water to place in a car at a water distribution site at Nelson Field in northwest Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Volunteer Vincent Cross grabs a case of water to place in a car at a water distribution site at Nelson Field in northwest Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: Jay Janner

Credit: Jay Janner

Millions of Texas residents remain under boil water notices after the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall caused power outages and burst pipes across the state, prompting local officials to warn Texans about the safety of their tap water. Some Texans have been left cleaning up extensive damage done by heavy snowfall and burst pipes in their homes and businesses, while others have been saddled with thousands of dollars in electricity bills after power grid failures affected production and demand.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sunday on CBS' “Face the Nation” the state of Texas should bear those “exorbitant costs," rather than residents.

“For people getting these exorbitant electricity bills and having to pay to repair their homes, they should not have to bear the responsibility,” he said.

The White House announced on Saturday that the president had declared a major disaster in Texas, and he has asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.

Biden previously tweeted about Texas and the other affected states, received regular updates from his staff and declared states of emergency in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Biden spoke to the governors of the seven states most affected by the winter weather. He tweeted a photo of himself on the phone with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency also shipped dozens of generators and supplies, including fuel, water, blankets and ready-to-eat meals, to the affected areas.

Biden said last week that he hoped to travel to Texas but he didn't want his presence and the accompanying presidential entourage to distract from the recovery.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.