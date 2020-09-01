Another tropical depression forming off North Carolina coast

Tropical Depression 15 formed off North Carolina’s coast Monday and was forecast Tuesday to strengthen into a tropical storm called Nana.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm is not expected to approach land. The depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras on Monday evening. It was moving northeast, away from the coast, at 12 mph.
Swells from the depression were affecting parts of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but no watches or warnings were issued by the center.
The next area the hurricane center is watching is a tropical wave moving through the central Caribbean.
“The area worth watching is the one north of Venezuela,” said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. “All the forecast models take it right into the Yucatán, but if it moves north toward the Gulf of Mexico, we would need to be more concerned.”
The system is about to enter more favorable conditions for development, the NHC says. It’s likely to become a tropical depression in the next day or two.
Residents of Louisiana and Texas are still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which hit last week with 150 mph winds and a storm surge that officials said was as high as 15 feet in some areas.