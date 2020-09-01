Another tropical depression forming off North Carolina coast

“The area worth watching is the one north of Venezuela,” said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. “All the forecast models take it right into the Yucatán, but if it moves north toward the Gulf of Mexico, we would need to be more concerned.”

The system is about to enter more favorable conditions for development, the NHC says. It’s likely to become a tropical depression in the next day or two.

The storm had sustained winds of more than 100 mph and left nearly 540,000 people without electricity.

Residents of Louisiana and Texas are still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which hit last week with 150 mph winds and a storm surge that officials said was as high as 15 feet in some areas.