After saying ‘I’m Going to Disney World,’ Tom Brady did it again

ORLANDO, Fla. — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers.
A mask-wearing Brady visited the “Star Wars”-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.
Since 1987, heroes from the Super Bowl have filmed an ad during postgame celebrations, saying “I’m Going to Disney World,” followed by an appearance the next day for a parade at the Florida theme park resort.
Credit: Matt Stroshane
This year, Brady and Bucs teammate Rob Gronkowski filmed the ad after the Super Bowl, but the parade was nixed because of pandemic restrictions. Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings, has filmed the ad more times than any NFL player.
Gronkowski visited Disney World in February, the day after the Super Bowl was played in Tampa.