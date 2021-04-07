X

After saying ‘I’m Going to Disney World,’ Tom Brady did it again

In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios. A mask-wearing Brady visited the "Star Wars"-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP)
In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios. A mask-wearing Brady visited the "Star Wars"-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP)

Credit: Matt Stroshane

Credit: Matt Stroshane

By The Associated Press
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had no problem taking lightsaber to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren, storm troopers

ORLANDO, Fla. — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers.

A mask-wearing Brady visited the “Star Wars”-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.

Since 1987, heroes from the Super Bowl have filmed an ad during postgame celebrations, saying “I’m Going to Disney World,” followed by an appearance the next day for a parade at the Florida theme park resort.

In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, Bucs QB Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP)
In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, Bucs QB Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP)

Credit: Matt Stroshane

Credit: Matt Stroshane

This year, Brady and Bucs teammate Rob Gronkowski filmed the ad after the Super Bowl, but the parade was nixed because of pandemic restrictions. Brady, who has seven Super Bowl rings, has filmed the ad more times than any NFL player.

Gronkowski visited Disney World in February, the day after the Super Bowl was played in Tampa.

