2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

This photo provided by the Chicago Fire Department shows police investigating the scene of a shooting early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood in Chicago. Fatal gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side. (Chicago Fire Department/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
This photo provided by the Chicago Fire Department shows police investigating the scene of a shooting early Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood in Chicago. Fatal gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago's South Side. (Chicago Fire Department/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said.

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m., police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot were between the ages of 20 to 44. Jara earlier said 12 people had been shot, but police later raised the figure to 15.

Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood, Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood in Chicago. (Sophie Sherry/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood in Chicago. (Sophie Sherry/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots. No arrests had been made.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Brown said. “Detectives are really just getting started.”

A bar had been set up in a garage attached to the business for what Brown described as a “pop-up party.”

Fatal gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday. Two people were killed and at least 13 were wounded. (Sophie Sherry/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Fatal gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Two people were killed and at least 13 were wounded. (Sophie Sherry/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Red and black balloons, as well as a shoe, were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We don’t know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point. We’re still trying to follow up on leads on what that motive might be,” Brown said.

