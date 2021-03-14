2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Sunday in the Park Manor neighborhood in Chicago. (Sophie Sherry/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Sophie Sherry Credit: Sophie Sherry

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators believe more than one person fired shots. No arrests had been made.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Brown said. “Detectives are really just getting started.”

A bar had been set up in a garage attached to the business for what Brown described as a “pop-up party.”

Fatal gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday. Two people were killed and at least 13 were wounded. (Sophie Sherry/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Sophie Sherry Credit: Sophie Sherry

Red and black balloons, as well as a shoe, were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We don’t know what the celebration associated with this party was at this point. We’re still trying to follow up on leads on what that motive might be,” Brown said.