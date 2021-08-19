2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

More than 200 people searched flooded areas along the Pigeon River. At least 10 bridges were damaged or destroyed in the Cruso community, where engineering teams worked to construct temporary bridges to allow people in and out of their homes.

"Our search crews are actively working, searching for more victims and more survivors,” Travis Donaldson, emergency services director for Haywood County, said at a news conference.

Kevin Sandefur, CEO and founder of BearWaters Brewing Company in Canton, told reporters the flooding wiped out an outdoor seating section the brewery added to make customers feel safer during the pandemic.

“It was very frightening. I was more concerned for everybody’s safety," he said. “My partner was the last one out of the building and barely made it out of here in his truck before they closed the bridges and the streets because it was up that high. It’s very scary how quickly it came up and overwhelmed us.”

An emergency shelter at a nearby high school housed 11 people Thursday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper planned to join Haywood County officials Thursday afternoon to survey flood damage. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis toured the area earlier in the day.

As of late Thursday morning, Fred was blowing through upstate New York with maximum sustained winds of about 25 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said it was expected to produce between 1 and 3 inches of rain across New York and New England, with isolated spots getting more. The flood threat was expected to diminish by Friday. Its center was about 50 miles west-northwest of Albany.

Swirling in the Atlantic was Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to become a hurricane offshore late Friday along a path that will likely take it parallel to the East Coast. Its center was forecast to approach southern New England by Monday.