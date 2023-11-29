Middle schoolers grew flowers for first lady’s garden, casket

A group of students from Sumter Middle School dart in and out of open stores before stopping to take a picture in front of a huge Rosalynn Carter mural in town.

They are all wearing blue and gold Future Farmers of America jackets. Brinson Brock, the adviser to the group, said they grow flowers for Mrs. Carter’s personal garden and butterfly trails, and that some of their varieties are atop her casket.

”I asked the students what they wanted to do and their decision was to come pay their respects in person,” Brock said.