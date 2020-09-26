Man shot, killed outside Atlanta Greyhound station

A man was shot in the chest and killed Saturday morning outside the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. near the bus depot on Forsyth Street, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown told AJC.com.
Few details have been released, and it’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not identified the man killed or released the description of any suspects in the case.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police.
