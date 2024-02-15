Breaking: 4 dead, 9 injured after shooting at Barrow County school; 1 in custody
LIVE: 4 dead after shooting at Barrow County school; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County injured multiple people Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

