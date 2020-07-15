Breaking: Hurricane Helene is now a category 3 storm
LIVE: Gov. Kemp and GEMA officials address Hurricane Helene preparedness

Updated 1 hour ago

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall as a major storm in Florida this evening, bringing rain and damaging wind to Georgia.

» LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia

» Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene

» Tracking Helene: Follow the latest storm path

» What to know about travel cancellations ahead of Hurricane Helene

» Hurricane Helene alters some college football games. Could it affect Georgia-Alabama?

» Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Hurricane Helene

» Georgia statewide power outage map: Check for outages by county

» Emergency shelters opening for those affected by Hurricane Helene

Helene could trigger ‘life-threatening’ floods in Atlanta, North Georgia, forecasters...
Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Hurricane Helene — Updated list2h ago
Georgia statewide power outage map: Check for outages by county
Helene expected to reach South Georgia as a hurricane
Bold, beautiful and bald: Event seeks to empower “baldies”1h ago
A.M. ATL: Water, water everywhere
Savannah officials warn of tornado threats from Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia6m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents