Breaking: LIVE: Fani Willis to skip GOP-led state Senate committee hearing into her Trump investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to defy a pair of subpoenas and skip a Friday hearing before the GOP-led state Senate committee investigating her conduct, according to her attorney. The move will set up a showdown in court, where her attorneys have argued the subpoenas are void because they were improperly issued and overly broad.

