LIVE: Fani Willis to skip GOP-led state Senate committee hearing into her Trump investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to defy a pair of subpoenas and skip a Friday hearing before the GOP-led state Senate committee investigating her conduct, according to her attorney. The move will set up a showdown in court, where her attorneys have argued the subpoenas are void because they were improperly issued and overly broad.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Fani Willis plans to defy subpoena and skip Senate hearing
» Fulton judge strikes three more counts in Trump indictment
» Fani Willis subpoenaed over election interference investigation into Donald Trump
» Election moves forward but Georgia prosecution stalls one year after Trump indictment
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia investigation
Stay with AJC.com for updates.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Keep Reading
The Latest