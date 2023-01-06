News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Updated 16 minutes ago

Watch the live video below:

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks in the White House’s Roosevelt Room on his administration’s continued response efforts to Hurricane Helene.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Helene aftermath: More than 370K still without power

» Augusta faces daunting task to recover after city’s ‘worst natural disaster’

» Mom, 1-month-old twins among at least 17 Georgia deaths blamed on Helene

» ‘This storm spared no one.’ Helene’s widespread devastation

» Georgia nonprofits and churches ramp up efforts to help Helene victims

» Full list of Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Monday, later dates

ajc.com

Credit: White House

icon to expand image

Credit: White House

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Presidential candidates spar over Hurricane Helene response in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction8m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hurricane Helene’s wind and rain inflicts historic damage across Georgia
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Reeling from Helene
LIVE: Gov. Kemp, GEMA officials give update on aftermath of deadly Helene storm
A.M. ATL: Helene roars in
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Odor, haze reported in Fulton County13m ago
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital