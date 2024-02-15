LIVE: Biden delivers remarks at D-Day anniversary commemoration in France

President Joe Biden is in France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day and will join other world leaders to commemorate the invasion that helped bring an end to World War II.
More coverage:
» The Latest | D-Day’s 80th anniversary brings World War II veterans back to the beaches of Normandy
» Surviving close calls in combat, witnessing history and living to 100
» What to know about the D-Day invasion that changed the course of WWII
» Complete coverage: D-Day 80th anniversary
Stay with AJC.com for updates on the latest developments on this story
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Editors' Picks
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC
The Latest