LIVE: Biden and Trump will go face-to-face in CNN presidential debate in Atlanta

What could be one of the more significant political debates in recent history is kicking off in Atlanta. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump square off in the first, and potentially only, showdown of the 2024 campaign.

» Here’s what our politics team is watching for tonight.

More coverage:

» Presidential debate day live updates

» Where is CNN hosting the presidential debate in Atlanta?

» The rules for tonight’s debate

» All eyes on Atlanta: CNN preps for presidential debate

» Ahead of presidential debate, parties capitalize on Atlanta backdrop

» OPINION: What Georgians need to hear from Biden and Trump in Thursday’s debate

» AJC Poll: Young voters not happy with their presidential choices

