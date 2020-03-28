Latest coronavirus updates: More deaths confirmed in Alabama

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to providing our readers with comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus.
8:40 p.m.
ADPH: Three confirmed COVID-19 deaths; 638 cases https://t.co/cYlwpO5WvN pic.twitter.com/Z07NslrlGX— The Gadsden Times (@gadsdentimes) March 28, 2020
8:10 p.m.
NEW: West Virginia's number of coronavirus cases moved to 96 Friday night as positive tests were confirmed in 11 counties.https://t.co/sOfvzKRTFv— Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) March 28, 2020
5:22 p.m.
New COVID-19 numbers in Colorado: 1,734 cases (+304), 239 hospitalized, 31 deaths. More than 11k tested. pic.twitter.com/FJW9hkuYRR— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) March 27, 2020
5:01 p.m.
The DOW closed more than 900 points down by end of day Friday.
4:33
President Trump signs $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief stimulus bill into law.
I just signed the CARES Act, the single biggest economic relief package in American History – twice as large as any relief bill ever enacted. At $2.2 Trillion Dollars, this bill will deliver urgently-needed relief for our nation’s families, workers, and businesses. #CARESAct🇺🇸— (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 27 2020
Signing the $2 trillion bill— (@steveholland1)Mar 27 2020
4:10 p.m.
#DPA @GM @POTUS— (@W7VOA)Mar 27 2020
3:42 p.m.
Prince Henry and Meghan Markle reportedly moved to Los Angeles from Canada last week before the border closed due to the coronavirus.
3:34 p.m.
Disney: "As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice." Hourly workers will be paid through April 18.— (@NathanBomey)Mar 27 2020
2:15 p.m.
NEW — WH officials tell @swin24 and @ErinBanco that Trump still is not utilizing the DPA, despite the tweets from this morning. https://t.co/osYcoYEKCl— (@samstein)Mar 27 2020
1:34 p.m.
*CARNIVAL SEEKS UP TO $7B IN NEW DEBT TO FEND OFF ROUT $CCL $RCL 🚢🛳️⚓️— (@caetuscap)Mar 27 2020
1:33 p.m.
Congress passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
1:28 p.m.
BREAKING: UMMC researchers have successfully made in-house COVID-19 tests for Mississippians. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/AkYLnNf8Hc— Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 27, 2020
1:10 p.m.
Breaking: 4 people dead on #HollandAmerica ship that is trying to disembark in #FortLauderdale. Read it at https://t.co/cVhkheb578— Lisa Huriash (@LisaHuriash) March 27, 2020
12:37 p.m.
Now GM announces it will make ventilators at its Kokomo plant w/ Ventec, and surgical masks at its Warren plant. No response to the president’s haranguing.— (@sokane1)Mar 27 2020
12:34 p.m.
#BREAKING Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced a second death of a city resident from coronavirus. It was a 67-year-old man with underlying health issues. I believe this is the fourth Tennessee death reported by city or state health officials.— (@BrettKelman)Mar 27 2020
12:15 p.m.
#MiamiDade reports 1st death from #COVID19 #Florida #Coronavirus Numbers Total Cases: 2,900 Hospitalized: 488 Deaths: 35 Miami-Dade Cases: 763 Miami-Dade Hospitalized: 79 Miami-Dade Deaths: 1 Municipal numbers not available yet #COVIDー19— (@ArielFernandez)Mar 27 2020
12:05 p.m.
NEW .... Miami-Dade County reports first death from COVID-19. Statewide Death Toll rises to 35.— (@wsvn)Mar 27 2020
12:04 p.m.
All Utah Jazz players and personnel -- including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell -- have been cleared by the Utah Department of Health, per team. DOH has determined that no Jazz player/staffer poses a risk of infection to others.— (@SIChrisMannix)Mar 27 2020
12:00 p.m.
Pentagon to decide if recruits still arrive at Fort Jackson during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/E3QCc8y4i4— (@AmerMilNews)Mar 27 2020
11:29 a.m.
Invoke “P” means Defense Production Act!— (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 27 2020
11:23 a.m.
General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford— (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 27 2020
11:16 a.m.
As usual with “this” General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, “very quickly”. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B. Invoke “P”.— (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 27 2020
10:19 a.m.
BREAKING: Multiple sources say Gov. Cooper is expected to issue a statewide “Stay At Home” order to go into effect Monday. @wbtradio— Brett Jensen (@Brett_Jensen) March 27, 2020
9:44 a.m.
Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous......— (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 27 2020
7:14 a.m.
The Prime Minister has tested positive for Corona virus. He has mild symptoms and will self-isolate in Downing Street. but he will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis.— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 27, 2020
7:06 a.m. Congress expected to finalize $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to approve a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill as the pandemic continues taking a devastating toll on the U.S. economy and health care system.
6:35 a.m.
Cheesecake Factory furloughed 41,000 hourly employees as a result of COVID-19-related actions #news— BlackCentaur (@JacekWierzbicki) March 27, 2020
5:53 a.m.
#AustalUSA Operations to Remain Open After #USNavy Shipbuilding Declared Critical for National Defence. #Austal #COVID19 https://t.co/fKblOBdRee— (@defpostmedia)Mar 27 2020
1:19 a.m.
Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!— (@realDonaldTrump)Mar 27 2020
12:09 a.m.
Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan https://t.co/uJnE4X64Bb— (@bobdylan)Mar 27 2020