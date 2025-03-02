Health News
Health News

The COVID-19 pandemic: A Georgia timeline

Some of the more than two dozen specimen collection volunteers line up to begin taking hundreds of free COVID-19 tests at a pop-up site at the House of Hope on Monday, May 4, in Decatur. Pastors, local physicians, health ministers, and other community leaders united to encourage area residents to get tested with more than 200 motorists arriving for the opening. (CURTIS COMPTON / ccompton@ajc.com)
Some of the more than two dozen specimen collection volunteers line up to begin taking hundreds of free COVID-19 tests at a pop-up site at the House of Hope on Monday, May 4, in Decatur. Pastors, local physicians, health ministers, and other community leaders united to encourage area residents to get tested with more than 200 motorists arriving for the opening. (CURTIS COMPTON / ccompton@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Five years after Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgia’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the pandemic is in the background — except for those who suffer from long COVID, a number estimated to be in the millions nationwide.

Here is a timeline of key events in the pandemic.

December 2019

The World Health Organization country office in China sees that the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission in China posted a media statement on its website about cases of “viral pneumonia” there. WHO submits the information for global circulation to agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier speaks during a press conference Jan. 28, 2020, at the Department of Health and Human Services on the coordinated public health response to the 2019 coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images

icon to expand image

Credit: Getty Images

February 2020

On Feb. 25, CDC’s COVID-19 task force incident manager, Georgia resident Dr. Nancy Messonnier, gives a public briefing conveying COVID-19’s gravity, warning of school and work closures. “Disruption to everyday life may be severe,” she says, contradicting optimistic messaging from the Trump administration. She is later removed from leading the task force.

Gov. Brian Kemp (right) wears a mask while touring the temporary medical pod that has been placed at the Phoebe North Campus of Phoebe Putney Health System with their CEO Scott Steiner on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Albany. (Curtis Compton / AJC file photo)
icon to expand image

March 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp on the evening of March 2 confirms the first cases in Georgia, a father and son from Fulton County who returned from a trip to Italy. The same day, in Dougherty County, a 70-year-old man dies at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and his death certificate later lists COVID-19 as a cause. The area around Albany in Southwest Georgia becomes one of a handful of world hot spots, along with Italy, China and Seattle.

Emergency room physician Dr. Lekan Akinyokunbo, left, checks on a patient diagnosed with Covid-19. (Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

April 2020

On April 2, with hospitals in danger of overflowing and infections spreading quickly, Kemp shuts down the state, ordering a shelter-in-place.

A member of the Georgia Army National Guard infection control team from the 265th Chemical Battalion gently cleans the bed railings of a resident without waking him at Legacy Transitional Care while disinfecting the room on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / AJC file photo
icon to expand image

December 2020

The U.S. authorizes the Pfizer mRNA vaccine for use against COVID-19.

Robin Coffey, RN, with Whitfield Board of Health, holds a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Whitfield County Health Department in Dalton on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

September 2021

Weekly COVID-19 deaths in Georgia reach 995, a pandemic high for the state.

Clayton County Public Schools healthcare tech Glissa Nash takes a COVID-19 testing swab from G.P. Babb Middle School teacher Ruth Caine during a Clayton County Public Schools COVID-19 vaccination and testing drive at G.P. Babb Middle School in Forest Park on Sept. 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

icon to expand image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

January 2022

Weekly COVID-19 infections in Georgia reach their highest rate ever recorded. This variant is extremely infectious but not as deadly as some others, so deaths do not peak again in the same way.

Registered nurses Brandy Harris confers with Kari Ruis (right) at the Intensive Care Unit of Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton on Jan. 25, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 2023

With immunity from vaccination and natural exposure now widespread, COVID-19’s danger to patients is far less than at the outset. People are generally encouraged to get yearly vaccination boosters. On May 11, the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 is allowed to expire.

July 2024

Research led by Yale scientists suggests that COVID-19 sickness may have led to 12.9 million U.S. individuals not returning to work within three months of infection. Of those, 2.4 million may have long COVID.

An employee closes a cage inside the La Granja Live Poultry Corporation in New York. In January Georgia was the first commercial case of bird flu since the 2022 outbreak. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

January 2025

The Georgia Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of H5N1 in a commercial poultry flock in Elbert County. This was the first commercial case of bird flu in Georgia since the 2022 outbreak. The risk remains low, according to state officials.

Measles case confirmed in metro Atlanta, officials say.
icon to expand image

February 2025

Three cases of measles are diagnosed in unvaccinated people in Georgia. In Texas, one unvaccinated child dies of measles, the nation’s first measles death in a decade.

Editor Lois Norder contributed to this article.

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's headquarters are in Atlanta. (Dreamstime/TNS 2013)

Credit: TNS

Five years on from COVID, scarred CDC faces bird flu, measles and Trump

The first COVID case in Georgia was found on March 2, 2020, in two Fulton County residents who had just returned from a region in Italy where infections were surging.

1h ago
OPINION

These 9 lessons can help new CDC director to lead and succeed

The CDC's new leader must embrace truth to ensure it remains a beacon of global health leadership.

Texas measles cases rise to 146 in an outbreak that led to a child's death

The Latest

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's headquarters are in Atlanta. (Dreamstime/TNS 2013)

Credit: TNS

Five years on from COVID, scarred CDC faces bird flu, measles and Trump

1h ago

Heart Month: New app for young women aims to reduce maternal mortality risks

Pediatrician shares insights on measles and its metro Atlanta impact

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake