Wild Georgia: Spreading chestnut trees may one day grace a Decatur backyard

Metal tags attached to each of the seedlings contain a unique identification code. The IDs will become part of a database maintained by Martin Cipollini, a Berry College biologist in Rome and science coordinator of the foundation’s state chapter. The database keeps track of its chestnut trees that have been planted in Georgia.

Helping Higdon plant the chestnuts were our mutual friends Clayton Webster, Hank Ohme and Ricky Ammons. “Grow strong, little trees,” we uttered after the seedlings were planted.

Indeed, the hope is that these little seedlings will somehow, some way, escape the deadly blight spread by an exotic fungus that first appeared in the 1900s. At that time, the American chestnut was the most important tree found in the forests of the eastern U.S., including the vast forests of North Georgia. Its nuts were important for wildlife and human consumption.

Chestnut trees grew to more than 100 feet tall and numbered in the billions. But by the 1950s, the blight had all but wiped out the magnificent tree.

But, who knows? Maybe my chestnut seedlings will survive and indeed grow big and strong, and my children and grandchildren may one day be able to roast a bushel of chestnuts “on an open fire” for Thanksgiving.

