Q: How long does it take baby birds to fledge (grow feathers and fly at least short distances from the nest) after hatching?

A: Again, it depends on the species. Baby cardinals and hooded warblers may be ready to leave the nest and attempt to fly only nine days after hatching. For bluebirds and brown-headed nuthatches, it may take 16-21 days. For young black vultures, it may take up to three months before they leave the nest.

Adults of many songbird species also will continue for a brief time to provide some care for their fledglings. The young of cardinals and bluebirds may still rely on their parents for two to four weeks after fledging. Mourning doves may continue to feed their young for two weeks after they leave the nest.

Q: Why do baby birds leave the nest so soon?

A: In the nest, they can be easy targets for predators. After leaving the nest, they are more spread out, increasing their chances of survival.

Q: If I find a baby bird on the ground, what should I do?

A: If it’s a fledgling, it may be best to leave it alone. Chances are good that its parents are nearby and will continue to care for it. Keep cats indoors or at bay until the little bird hops or flits away. If it’s a very young bird and the nest is within easy reach, it’s OK to return it to the nest.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.