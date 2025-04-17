Georgia’s bird nesting season is underway. Here’s a short primer:
Q: How long do birds in Georgia incubate eggs before they hatch?
A: It depends on the species — and their sizes. Typically, large birds incubate eggs longer than do small birds. Bald eagles, which began nesting in December, and vultures, hawks and owls may sit on eggs for 30-50 days, Incubation time for robins, cardinals, bluebirds and other songbirds takes 10-14 days; woodpeckers, 12-18 days; ducks and geese, 21-28 days.
Q: How long does it take baby birds to fledge (grow feathers and fly at least short distances from the nest) after hatching?
A: Again, it depends on the species. Baby cardinals and hooded warblers may be ready to leave the nest and attempt to fly only nine days after hatching. For bluebirds and brown-headed nuthatches, it may take 16-21 days. For young black vultures, it may take up to three months before they leave the nest.
Adults of many songbird species also will continue for a brief time to provide some care for their fledglings. The young of cardinals and bluebirds may still rely on their parents for two to four weeks after fledging. Mourning doves may continue to feed their young for two weeks after they leave the nest.
Q: Why do baby birds leave the nest so soon?
A: In the nest, they can be easy targets for predators. After leaving the nest, they are more spread out, increasing their chances of survival.
Q: If I find a baby bird on the ground, what should I do?
A: If it’s a fledgling, it may be best to leave it alone. Chances are good that its parents are nearby and will continue to care for it. Keep cats indoors or at bay until the little bird hops or flits away. If it’s a very young bird and the nest is within easy reach, it’s OK to return it to the nest.
IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Lyrid meteor shower will peak at about 20 meteors per hour after dark Tuesday in the northeast sky. The moon will be last quarter Sunday. Mercury, Venus and Saturn are low in the east just before sunrise. All three planets will appear near the moon next Saturday (April 26) in the predawn sky. Mars is in the south just after dark. Jupiter is low in the west after dark.
Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ken Thomas/Creative Commons
‘Eye-candy’ birds may visit feeders during next few weeks
Male rose-breasted grosbeaks and other migratory birds are traveling through Georgia on their way to nesting grounds.
Evening storms are producing hail in North Georgia
A storm system is expected to bring isolated thunderstorms to northwest Georgia in the afternoon with stronger storms during the evening commute.
Georgia unemployment rate remains lower than national level
The Georgia unemployment rate was unchanged from February and has remained relatively steady for the past 10 months.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.