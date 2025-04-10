Georgia News
Turner’s homer off Iglesias in 9th inning lifts Phillies past Braves, 4-3

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) loses the ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, allowing Philadelphia Phillies' Max Kepler to score in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking homer off closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Turner's first homer of the season came off a slider from Iglesias (0-2). The NL East rivals have split the first two games of their three-game series.

José Alvarado (2-0) got the final four outs for the win. Alvarado gave up a one-out single to Marcell Ozuna in the ninth before striking out Matt Olson. Austin Riley’s single up the middle moved pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild to third base, but then Alvarado struck out Sean Murphy to end the game.

Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the seventh gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead. Harper hit a fastball from Dylan Lee into the Braves bullpen behind the wall in center field. The homer drove in Turner, who singled.

Riley tied the game with a homer off Joe Ross in the bottom of the seventh. Riley made up for two popups with the bases loaded to end the third and fifth.

Right-hander Rafael Montero, acquired in a trade with Houston on Tuesday night, joined the Braves. Atlanta optioned right-hander Zach Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Key moment

Phillies right-hander José Ruiz relieved Taijuan Walker with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth and pitched out of the threat when Riley's popup was caught by second baseman Bryson Stott in shallow right field.

Key stat

Braves right-hander Grant Holmes threw 104 pitches in four-plus scoreless innings despite allowing only three hits. A 10-pitch walk to Harper in the fifth was Holmes' fourth walk and ended his outing.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is 2-0 in three career starts against the Phillies, will pitch Thursday night's series finale versus LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 1.50).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler celebrates scoring in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) works against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) is hit by Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves' Grant Holmes. left, and Sean Murphy (12) speak on the mound in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves outfield Bryan De La Cruz (14) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits a single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) makes the catch off the bat of Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley in the X inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Max Kepler (17) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts to play in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers in the sisxth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes (66) delivers in the sisxth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) makes the tag against Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh reacts to play against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson (38) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

